Singapore Market ends marginally lower

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session marginally lower on Thursday, 07 March 2024, as losses in heavyweights industrial and property developers shares offset gains in banks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged down 2.36 points, or 0.08% to 3,133.78 after trading between 3,125.64 and 3,149.35. Volume of 1.39 billion shares worth S$1 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 280 to 242.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.49% to S$1.86. Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.18% to S$24.03.

Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 0.57% to S$33.78. United Overseas Bank was up 0.18% at S$28.30, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.83% at S$13.08.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

