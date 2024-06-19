Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore stocks edge up marginally

Singapore stocks edge up marginally

Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Singapore stocks stayed largely supported today amid steady cues from regional peers and positive economic leads. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) added 0.07% to close at 3304. Agri based stocks moved up. DBS, Singtel and UOB led in terms of traded value today. The STI had dipped to a one month low last week before edging slightly higher. Meanwhile, Singapore posted a trade surplus of SGD4.563 billion in May, the Department of Statistics said on Tuesday. This followed a downwardly revised SGD4.516 billion surplus in April. Non-oil domestic exports were down 0.1% on month, following the downwardly revised 7.3% gain in the previous month. On a yearly basis, NODX also was down 0.1% following the downwardly revised 9.6% drop fall a month earlier.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

