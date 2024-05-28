Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 452.31% to Rs 3.59 croreNet profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 133.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 452.31% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1391.67% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1773.53% to Rs 12.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News