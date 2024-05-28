Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 452.31% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 133.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 452.31% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1391.67% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1773.53% to Rs 12.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.590.65 452 12.740.68 1774 OPM %16.1633.85 -16.648.82 - PBDT0.680.29 134 2.430.17 1329 PBT0.660.28 136 2.360.16 1375 NP0.490.21 133 1.790.12 1392

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sizemasters Technology reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Australia Market extends gain

Stock Alert: Indegene, Wipro, Biocon, HUDCO

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story