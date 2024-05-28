Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 452.31% to Rs 3.59 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 133.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 452.31% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1391.67% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1773.53% to Rs 12.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

3.590.6512.740.6816.1633.8516.648.820.680.292.430.170.660.282.360.160.490.211.790.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News