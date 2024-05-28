Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 30.07 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -17.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 788.79% to Rs 103.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 434.30% to Rs 128.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.07-17.65 LP 128.3424.02 434 OPM %96.71107.82 -97.5286.84 - PBDT28.55-19.90 LP 123.4719.11 546 PBT28.55-19.90 LP 123.4719.10 546 NP22.37-17.38 LP 103.9011.69 789

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

