Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 22.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -17.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 788.79% to Rs 103.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 434.30% to Rs 128.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

