SJVN consolidated net profit rises 254.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 4.14% to Rs 482.91 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 254.91% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.14% to Rs 482.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 503.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.95% to Rs 911.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1359.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 2579.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2938.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales482.91503.77 -4 2579.372938.35 -12 OPM %46.9135.37 -70.0775.55 - PBDT196.81209.64 -6 1651.832153.39 -23 PBT-45.62124.12 PL 1094.691756.99 -38 NP61.0817.21 255 911.441359.30 -33

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

