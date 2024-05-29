Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 163.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Thacker &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 163.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 163.76% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.93% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.52% to Rs 18.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.29% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.56 -9 2.242.92 -23 OPM %178.43173.21 -208.93178.08 - PBDT0.910.97 -6 4.675.19 -10 PBT0.540.57 -5 3.223.58 -10 NP6.042.29 164 18.0812.51 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Thacker &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 122.61% in the December 2023 quarter

VL E-Governance &amp; IT Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KNR Constructions receives LoA for Rs 1,163-cr project

Dr. Janak Thacker, Chairman of Lalkar Group Conferred with Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration and Taxation by California Public University

Z F Steering Gear (India) consolidated net profit rises 163.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Eureka Forbes records over 31% YoY jump in Q4 PAT; EBITDA margin at 9.5%

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the March 2024 quarter

RHI Magnesita India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 257.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story