Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 4.19 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.08% to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

4.193.2311.0718.1714.807.7412.108.090.530.291.121.600.340.170.721.140.190.040.530.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News