Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 375.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 4.19 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.08% to Rs 11.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.193.23 30 11.0718.17 -39 OPM %14.807.74 -12.108.09 - PBDT0.530.29 83 1.121.60 -30 PBT0.340.17 100 0.721.14 -37 NP0.190.04 375 0.530.84 -37

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

