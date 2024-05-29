Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of Global Offshore Services declined 91.35% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 541.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.65% to Rs 35.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 32.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News