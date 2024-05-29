Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Offshore Services consolidated net profit declines 91.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales decline 35.35% to Rs 7.70 crore

Net profit of Global Offshore Services declined 91.35% to Rs 46.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 541.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.35% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.65% to Rs 35.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 315.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.09% to Rs 32.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.7011.91 -35 32.0951.01 -37 OPM %-17.79-26.11 --4.05-26.54 - PBDT5.131.29 298 0.38-22.06 LP PBT2.01-3.81 LP -14.29-53.21 73 NP46.83541.51 -91 35.83315.67 -89

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

