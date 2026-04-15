SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 75.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% gain in NIFTY and a 13.56% gain in the Nifty Energy.

SJVN Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.2, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. SJVN Ltd has added around 8.73% in last one month.