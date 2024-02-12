Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

SJVN Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
NHPC Ltd, PTC India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2024.

SJVN Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 112.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 159.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

NHPC Ltd lost 15.49% to Rs 81.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 353.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 181.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd tumbled 13.85% to Rs 195.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd fell 12.15% to Rs 255.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd shed 12.06% to Rs 3663. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7830 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

