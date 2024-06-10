SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 482.48 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 13.02% to Rs 94.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 482.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 311.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.49% to Rs 1791.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

