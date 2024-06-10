Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.02% in the March 2024 quarter

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 482.48 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 13.02% to Rs 94.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 482.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 311.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 222.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.49% to Rs 1791.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales482.48381.53 26 1791.191302.77 37 OPM %67.5872.29 -65.6665.35 - PBDT128.87114.84 12 435.43315.40 38 PBT118.44108.11 10 399.32290.20 38 NP94.8283.90 13 311.92222.78 40

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

