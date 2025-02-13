Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SKF India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 110 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
SKF India slipped 2.80% to Rs 3,691.65 after the firm reported a 17.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.50 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 132.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 15% YoY to Rs 1,256.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax for the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 147.06 crore, registering a 16.9% decline from Rs 176.99 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses rose by 23.2% YoY to Rs 1,156.40 crore in the third quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 310.60 crore (up 15.4% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 87.74 crore (up 5.58% YoY) during the period under review.

On nine-month basis, the company reported a 3.7% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 362.63 crore on 10.1% rise in revenue to Rs 3,706.55 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

SKF India is a leading supplier of products, solutions & services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication systems.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

