Currency in circulation up 0.90% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.90% on the week to stand at Rs 36.36 lakh crore as on February 7, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.20% on the week to Rs 46.81 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.3% on a year ago basis compared to 3.70% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation added 3.40% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 1.1%.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

