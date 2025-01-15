Samsung previews upcoming AI features ahead of Jan 22 Galaxy Unpacked event

Ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, Samsung has previewed new Galaxy AI features coming with the Galaxy S25 series. While the company had already showcased some new AI-powered tools with the beta release of the One UI 7 platform, the new features include a multimodal experience in Sketch to Image, a more intuitive and capable digital assistant, and new smart features for the Now Bar on the lockscreen. Here are the details:

Galaxy S25 series: New Galaxy AI features

Multimodal Sketch to Samsung announced that with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series devices, users will be able to use a combination of inputs such as a rough sketch, text, and voice command to generate an image. For example, after sketching a cat, the user can type in "spacesuit" or simply say it out loud to prompt the AI tool to make relevant changes to the final generated image.

Improved digital assistant: A teaser video released by Samsung shows a user prompting the built-in digital assistant on the smartphone to look for a restaurant, while sending the details of it to another contact and saving it to the calendar. While the feature was not showcased, the teaser video suggested deeper integration of the digital assistant, possibly Google Gemini, with the capability of performing in-app actions.

Now Brief: According to a report by 9To5Google, a few poster images of upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones have surfaced online, also revealing a new "Now Brief" feature for the new Now Bar on the lockscreen. The feature will reportedly offer personalised suggestions on the lock screen based on the user's daily usage pattern.

Google AI: Samsung is likely to collaborate with Google to deliver exclusive features, such as Gemini Live on the lock screen with Now Bar and a complimentary Gemini Advanced subscription.

Samsung has also confirmed that the company would be introducing more new Galaxy AI features at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

ALSO READ: Samsung introduces Ring in two larger sizes ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy AI features with One UI 7

Also Read

Writing tools: Built into the system keyboard, these tools provide features such as text summarisation, writing style recommendations, spelling and grammar checks, and bullet-point formatting, accessible whenever text is selected.

Call transcripts: Offers automatic transcription of calls in 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), when call recording is enabled.

Advanced editing: Includes tools like Audio Eraser for isolating or removing specific sounds and Object Eraser for eliminating unwanted elements in videos.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 22, where the Galaxy S25 series smartphones are expected to be unveiled. The in-person launch event will commence at 11:30 PM (IST) and will be livestreamed on Samsung India's official website, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung's official YouTube channel.