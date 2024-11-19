Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.46 crore

Net Loss of Skyweb Infotech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.460 0 OPM %-2.030 -PBDT-0.03-0.05 40 PBT-0.03-0.05 40 NP-0.02-0.05 60

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

