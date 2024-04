SMC Global Securities announced that the company's shareholding in 'Agarwal Float Glass India' has been diluted from 6.83% to 4.84% i.e. a change of 1.99% which result to falling below 5% of total shareholding of the Company, from the last disclosure made on 18 October 2023 of the paid up share capital of the said company.

