SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 16.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 1937.06 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 16.02% to Rs 167.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 1937.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1540.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.39% to Rs 613.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 670.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 7103.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5016.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

