SMFG India Credit Company standalone net profit rises 16.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 1937.06 crore

Net profit of SMFG India Credit Company rose 16.02% to Rs 167.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 1937.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1540.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.39% to Rs 613.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 670.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.61% to Rs 7103.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5016.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1937.061540.18 26 7103.885016.65 42 OPM %48.8849.79 -48.5454.95 - PBDT265.72226.56 17 955.311002.72 -5 PBT223.83197.46 13 819.14894.54 -8 NP167.88144.70 16 613.91670.14 -8

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

