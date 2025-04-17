SML Isuzu announces appointment of Yasushi Nishikawa as MD & CEO

SML Isuzu announced that Yasushi Nishikawa joined as as director and managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company effective from 17th April, 2025.

Junya Yamanishi, managing director & CEO, will step down as director and managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective at the end of business hours, Wednesday, 16th April 2025.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of SML Isuzu shed 0.45% to Rs 1,690.40 on the BSE.

