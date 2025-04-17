Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu announces appointment of Yasushi Nishikawa as MD & CEO

SML Isuzu announces appointment of Yasushi Nishikawa as MD & CEO

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SML Isuzu announced that Yasushi Nishikawa joined as as director and managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company effective from 17th April, 2025.

Junya Yamanishi, managing director & CEO, will step down as director and managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective at the end of business hours, Wednesday, 16th April 2025.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

The company had reported an 80.2% decline in net profit to Rs 0.53 crore on a 14.1% decrease in net sales to Rs 331.80 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of SML Isuzu shed 0.45% to Rs 1,690.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake of AMPIN C&I Power Eight

Wipro slumps on broker downgrades amid tepid Q4 earnings

Nifty trades tad below 22,400; IT shares decline

Venus Remedies jumps as investigational drug secures QIDP tag from USFDA

Petronet LNG board approves appointment of Saurav Mitra as CFO

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story