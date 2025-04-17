Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades tad below 22,400; IT shares decline

Nifty trades tad below 22,400; IT shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in the morning trade. The Nifty traded a tad below the 23,400 level. IT shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 77.50 points or 0.10% to 76,966.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 39.45 points or 0.17% to 23,396.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.12%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,876 shares rose and 1,550 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index declined 2.39% to 32,499.05. The index shed 0.06% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Wipro (down 5.59%), LTIMindtree (down 3.91%), HCL Technologies (down 2.72%), Infosys (down 1.79%), Coforge (down 1.65%), Persistent Systems (down 1.35%), Mphasis (down 1.28%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.18%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.15%) declined.

Also Read

Bitcoin holds strong near $86K amid Fed's hawkishness and inflation fears

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; IT, oil drag, financials gain

US stocks tumble as Jerome Powell flags risks from Trump's tariff policies

Vivo V50e smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price and specs

Hero MotoCorp shares fall 3% after temporary production halt at four plants

On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.75%) edged higher.

Result Today

Infosys ( down 2.06%), HDFC Life Insurance Company ( down 0.41%), HDFC Asset Management Company ( down 1.07%), Jio Financial Services ( down 1.22%), Tata Elxsi ( down 1.14%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation ( up 4.12%), Indosolar ( down 4.75%), and National Standard (India) ( up 0.39%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GTPL Hathway tumbled 1.81% after the companys consolidated net profit slipped 19.27% to Rs 10.64 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 13.18 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 10.27% to Rs 890.99 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 807.98 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Prestige Estates Projects shed 0.56%. The company said that its new sales for Q4 FY25 aggregated to Rs 6,957.4 crore, marking a 48% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven by strong customer response to launches and premium offerings.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.34%. The company said that US-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. will launch a bioequivalent version of Adderall tablets in strengths ranging from 5 mg to 30 mg, with distribution set to begin in May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespace rises on launch of residential project in Bengaluru

Angel One drops after Q4 PAT slips 49% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 26 per share

SML Isuzu announces appointment of Yasushi Nishikawa as MD & CEO

UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake of AMPIN C&I Power Eight

Wipro slumps on broker downgrades amid tepid Q4 earnings

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story