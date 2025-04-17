Petronet LNG board approves appointment of Saurav Mitra as CFO

Petronet LNG announced the appointment of Saurav Mitra as the company's director of finance as well as its chief financial officer (CFO).

The appointment was made on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and the approval of the audit committee of the board, it added.

Mitra will take over from Vinod Kumar Mishra, whose tenure as director of finance and CFO will be expiring with effect from 18 April 2025.

The disclosure stated that Mitra's tenure will be for a period of 5 years from the date of taking over the charge of the said position.

A seasoned finance professional, Mitra, 56, is an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ACMA). He brings with him over three decades of rich experience in the energy sector, having served in various capacities at Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and its overseas subsidiary, Lanka IOC PLC.

During his tenure at Lanka IOC, Mitra held the position of CFO, where he played a pivotal role in steering the companys financial strategies and supporting its business expansion and consolidation efforts.

Also Read

Petronet LNG was formed to develop, design, construct, own, and operate liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminals in India.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.7% to Rs 901.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,212.98 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 17.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 12,226.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Petronet LNG rose 0.08% to Rs 300.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News