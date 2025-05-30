Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SML Isuzu gains after Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 53 cr

SML Isuzu gains after Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SML Isuzu rose 3.57% to Rs 1,901.90 after the company's consolidated net profit advanced 1.2% to Rs 52.95 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.51% to Rs 771.38 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 71.14 crore in Q4 FY25, up 41.15% year-on-year and up 9385.33% quarter-on-quarter.

Total expenses rose 11.21% to Rs 701.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 539.59 crore (up 8.33% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 52.66 crore (up 4.46% YoY).

The company's net profit zoomed 9890.57%, while net sales jumped 132.48% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose 9.25% to Rs 2,405.05 crore, while net profit fell 12.78% to Rs 121.67 crore.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share (fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Bosutinib tablets

Sensex dips 182 pts, Nifty settles at 24,750 ahead of domestic GDP data

SEBI overhauls F&O regulations to boost risk monitoring and market alignment

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves QIP issue of Rs 1250 cr

Dynamic Cables gains after board declares 1:1 bonus issue

First Published: May 30 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story