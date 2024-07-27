Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Smruthi Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 21.88% to Rs 27.27 crore

Net loss of Smruthi Organics reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 27.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.2734.91 -22 OPM %1.6513.26 -PBDT0.044.31 -99 PBT-1.253.07 PL NP-0.922.29 PL

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

