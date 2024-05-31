Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 126.54 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics declined 57.84% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 126.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.15% to Rs 12.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.52% to Rs 503.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales126.54112.35 13 503.37417.65 21 OPM %21.3419.30 -20.1721.21 - PBDT23.5720.07 17 84.5273.86 14 PBT7.846.97 12 25.2521.51 17 NP2.155.10 -58 12.7113.40 -5

