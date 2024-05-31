Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goenka Diamond & Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Goenka Diamond &amp; Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net Loss of Goenka Diamond & Jewels reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.82% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.23 13 0.631.53 -59 OPM %-184.62-191.30 --279.37-91.50 - PBDT-0.45-0.42 -7 -1.66-1.34 -24 PBT-0.56-0.58 3 -2.16-1.88 -15 NP-0.56-0.59 5 -2.16-1.88 -15

May 31 2024

