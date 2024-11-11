Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 79.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 143.45 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics declined 79.18% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 143.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.143.45124.0215.3519.3616.7619.490.834.660.612.93

