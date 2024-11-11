Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 182.95 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 28.92% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 182.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.182.95145.336.246.125.624.783.542.802.632.04

