Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 182.95 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 28.92% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 182.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales182.95145.33 26 OPM %6.246.12 -PBDT5.624.78 18 PBT3.542.80 26 NP2.632.04 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News