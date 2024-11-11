Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 28.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.89% to Rs 182.95 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 28.92% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.89% to Rs 182.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales182.95145.33 26 OPM %6.246.12 -PBDT5.624.78 18 PBT3.542.80 26 NP2.632.04 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Child marriage at 9? Iraq's controversial law ignites fiery protests

Kharge congratulates Justice Sanjiv Khanna on being sworn in as new CJI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex pares gains, at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Health, FMCG, Auto weigh

Zomato, Swiggy deny CCI antitrust violations, say media report 'misleading'

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of former MP Prajwal Revanna in rape case

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story