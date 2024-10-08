Sobha slides after sales value tumbles 32% YoY in Q2 FY25

Sobha declined 2.78% to Rs 1,690.80 after the company said that its total sales declined 31.63% to Rs 1,178.5 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,723.8 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, on a sequential basis, total sales fell 37.1% from Rs 1,873.7 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Average price realization jumped 23.98% YoY to Rs 12,674 per square feet in Q2 FY25. The realtors share in sales value stood at Rs 9,82.8 crore in Q2 FY25, down 22.95% YoY and 27.61% QoQ.

In Q2 FY25, new sales area stood at 9.29 million square feet (sft), registering de-growth of 20.94% over Q2 FY25 and 44.9% over Q1 FY25.