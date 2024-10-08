India's RBI enters into Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has entered into a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework 2024-27, on October 07, 2024, in New Delhi. Under the agreement, the MMA is eligible for financing support from the RBI amounting to USD 400 million under the US Dollar/ Euro Swap Window and INR 30 billion under the INR Swap Window. The agreement would be valid till June 18, 2027. The SAARC Currency Swap Framework came into operation on November 15, 2012, to provide a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements or short-term balance of payments stress till longer term arrangements are made. Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also launched Rupay card in the Maldives, inaugurated the new runway at the Hanimadhoo International airport and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations that had hit a rocky patch last year.