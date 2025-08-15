Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.71% to Rs 29.40 crore

Net Loss of Solana Biofuels reported to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.4046.45-8.372.11-3.080.40-4.01-0.54-4.01-0.40

