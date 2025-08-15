BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.60% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.786.739.251.040.720.070.720.070.540.03

