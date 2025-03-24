Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solarium Green Energy receives additional work order of Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
From NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam

Solarium Green Energy has received an additional work order of Rs. 2,01,61,499/- (approx.) exclusive of GST from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam. This order pertains to the inclusion of an additional capacity of 650 KW of Troop Comforts under Development of 6929 KW Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Projects at Various Locations of Central Armed Forces and Departments Under Ministry of Home Affairs Zone 4 (Uttar Pradesh)."

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

