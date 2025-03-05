Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Solex Energy gains after starting 800 MW solar productions in Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Solex Energy jumped 4.20% to Rs 733 after the company successfully commenced full-scale commercial production of solar photovoltaic modules with an 800 MW capacity in Surat, Gujarat.

The production commenced successfully on 4 March 2025, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and technological advancements.

Solex Energy is engaged in renewable energy solutions. The company manufactures, distributes, and installs solar photovoltaic modules, home and street lights, lanterns, power plants, solar inverters, water heating systems, and wood-fired water heaters. Solex Energy also provides solutions for solar roof top systems.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 222.1% to Rs 8.73 crore on a 126.3% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 365.92 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

