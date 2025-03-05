Nifty trades near 22,250; broader mkt outperforms

The domestic equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade, supported by positive performance in Asian markets, following Nifty's longest losing streak in three decades on Tuesday. The decline was largely attributed to heightened global trade tensions stemming from the imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on key trading partners. The Nifty traded near the 22,250 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining for the previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 489.70 points or 0.66% to 73,468.72. The Nifty 50 index added 167.50 points or 0.76% to 22,250.15.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 1.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.63%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,913 shares rose and 699 shares fell. A total of 121 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from January's 26-month low of 56.5 to 59.0 in February, indicating a sharp rate of expansion that was well above its long-run average.

The HSBC India Composite Output Index rose from 57.7 to 58.8, indicating a substantial rate of expansion. The acceleration in growth was centered in the service economy, as manufacturers registered a slower upturn.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said: "Indias services business activity index rose to 59.0 in February 2025, up considerably from Januarys 26-month low of 56.5. Global demand, which grew at its fastest pace in six months according to the new export business index, played a major role in driving output growth for Indias services sector. Meanwhile, job creation and charge inflation remained strong during February. Looking ahead, business sentiment remains broadly positive, but did slightly slip last month to its lowest level since August 2024."

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1.96% to 20,666.35. The index declined 1.31% in previous trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (up 3.36%), Exide Industries (up 2.86%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.67%), Eicher Motors (up 2.33%), Balkrishna Industries (up 2.19%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company (up 2.03%), Tata Motors (up 1.64%), Apollo Tyres (up 1.39%), Bharat Forge (up 1.37%) and Bosch (up 1.15%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) jumped 7.60% after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 729.82 crore from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEBL).

Adani Wilmar rallied 5.09% after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (India), the owner of the 'Tops' brand. The acquisition will be executed in multiple tranches, with 80% of the shares to be acquired in the first tranche and the remaining 20% to be acquired over the next three years.

GE Vernova T&D India added 3.25% after the company received three orders worth Rs 500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply and installation of transformers and reactors under bulk procurement.

