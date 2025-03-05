Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Coforge Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, Redington Ltd and MOIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 11.71% to Rs 495.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22259 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd spiked 10.30% to Rs 7946. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12552 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd soared 9.59% to Rs 1439.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3756 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd added 9.52% to Rs 250.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd spurt 8.63% to Rs 322.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59318 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

