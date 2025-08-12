Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 3.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.98% to Rs 528.38 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 3.72% to Rs 42.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 528.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 513.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

