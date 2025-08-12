The Hi-Tech Gears consolidated net profit declines 57.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 210.62 crore

Net profit of The Hi-Tech Gears declined 57.87% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 210.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.210.62255.0512.4216.0526.9136.9010.5121.316.0014.24

