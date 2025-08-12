Rajnandini Metal reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.52% to Rs 73.88 crore

Net Loss of Rajnandini Metal reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 76.52% to Rs 73.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.73.88314.61-1.890.32-2.15-1.34-2.46-1.65-1.99-1.24

