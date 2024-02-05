Achieves 51% YTD growth

Som Distilleries & Breweries announced an impressive 51% year-to-date volume growth in the state of Karnataka for the current financial year as compared to the same period last financial year. This significant achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering excellence and meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.

The company said, "The impressive surge in volume reflects our steadfast dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Through strategic initiatives, robust partnerships, and a customer-centric approach, we have successfully expanded our market presence and strengthened our position as a key player in Karnataka."

