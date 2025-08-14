Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 601.47 crore

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 15.55% to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 601.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 575.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.601.47575.868.018.5037.3737.5511.3918.3810.3712.28

