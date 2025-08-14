Lypsa Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.01% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 19.01% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.151.426.098.450.070.120.020.070.020.07

