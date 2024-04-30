Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 884.13 crore

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 24.10% to Rs 148.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 884.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.86% to Rs 517.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 3184.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2655.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales884.13742.59 19 3184.772655.01 20 OPM %27.9326.93 -28.3325.43 - PBDT248.47201.28 23 900.25690.48 30 PBT188.62153.18 23 680.03512.48 33 NP148.68119.81 24 517.27395.30 31

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

