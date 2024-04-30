Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 24.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Sales rise 45.08% to Rs 5427.56 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 24.56% to Rs 1065.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 855.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.08% to Rs 5427.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3741.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.34% to Rs 3420.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2664.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 19139.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12884.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5427.563741.11 45 19139.6212884.10 49 OPM %73.9075.88 -71.8671.80 - PBDT1519.351198.07 27 4812.693723.86 29 PBT1444.171162.57 24 4614.633602.77 28 NP1065.23855.20 25 3420.062664.85 28

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

