Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 24.56% to Rs 1065.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 855.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.08% to Rs 5427.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3741.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.34% to Rs 3420.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2664.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 19139.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12884.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

