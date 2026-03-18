Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd up for third straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 522.15, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 522.15, up 3.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 1.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 521, up 3.49% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is up 2.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index.