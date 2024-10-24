Sona Comstar surges on deal to acquire Escorts' Railway Equipment Division

Sona BLW Precision Forgings zoomed 9.14% to Rs 701.15 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Escorts Kubota (EKL) for acquiring its Railway Equipment Division (RED).

Sona Comstar will acquire RED from EKL, as going concern, on slump sale basis, for an enterprise value of Rs 1,600 crore, subject to the terms of the agreement.

RED is a leading supplier of critical components for railways, such as brakes and suspension systems for various rolling stocks. RED reported revenue of approximately Rs 950 crore and approximately EBIT of Rs 179 crore in FY24.

The proposed acquisition of RED is expected to be earnings accretive for Sona Comstar right from the first year and offers significant growth opportunities.

The Indian Railways market presents a compelling opportunity, driven by several long-term growth factors and significant entry barriers. India's extensive railway network, rapid urbanisation, and increasing investment in rail infrastructure are likely to drive demand for technologically advanced and engineered components.

"Aligned with our strategic goal of promoting clean mobility, railways stand out as the most environmentally friendly mode of motorised transport.

Increasing railways' share in passenger and goods transportation is crucial for India to meet its net-zero emissions commitment.

With the proposed acquisition of RED, Sona Comstar not only enters the railway component market but also contributes to greener mobility solutions, Sona BLW Precision said in a statement.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & group CEO of Sona Comstar, stated: The proposed acquisition of Railway Equipment Division aligns with our vision statement as we expand into the broader mobility sector.

Once completed, the Railway Equipment Division acquisition will enhance our clean mobility product offerings by adding a market-leading railway components business.

The railway industry presents long-term growth opportunities, and with the Railway Equipment Division business, we see significant potential to broaden our product range by incorporating advanced technology and engineered products.

The company also announced its earnings for the quarter ended on 30 September 2024.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has reported 16% rise in net profit to Rs 143.9 crore on a 17% growth in revenue to Rs 925.1 crore.

Revenue from battery electric vehicles (BEV) was Rs 317.2 crore (up 53% YoY), accounting for 36% of the companys revenue.

EBITDA improved by 14% YoY to Rs 254.9 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 27.6%.

EV programs contribute 78% to the net order book of Rs 23,100 crores as of 30 September 2024.

In September 2024, the company completed its Rs 2,400 crore qualified institutions placement (QIP). Sona Comstar issued 34,782,608 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 690 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 680 per equity share. The proceeds from the QIP will further bolster the companys capital structure to support its organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, USA, Mexico and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

