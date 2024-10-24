Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 38.84 points or 0.5% at 7834.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.15%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.57%), DLF Ltd (up 0.79%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.35%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.68%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.49%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.61%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 230.69 or 0.43% at 53799.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.9 points or 0.18% at 15895.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.3 points or 0.3% at 24362.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 190.71 points or 0.24% at 79891.27.

On BSE,1254 shares were trading in green, 1814 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

