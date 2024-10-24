Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 174.66 points or 0.41% at 42884.33 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 11.86%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 5.68%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.71%),Syngene International Ltd (up 3.5%),Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (up 3.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 2.87%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.5%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 2.17%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 1.77%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 1.7%).

On the other hand, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.51%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 2.34%), and Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.25%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 230.69 or 0.43% at 53799.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.9 points or 0.18% at 15895.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.3 points or 0.3% at 24362.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 190.71 points or 0.24% at 79891.27.

On BSE,1254 shares were trading in green, 1814 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

