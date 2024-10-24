Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 15.54 points or 0.25% at 6206.07 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.76%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.64%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.87%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.23%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.6%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.53%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.35%), and CESC Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 2.11%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 2.09%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.82%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 230.69 or 0.43% at 53799.49.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 27.9 points or 0.18% at 15895.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.3 points or 0.3% at 24362.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 190.71 points or 0.24% at 79891.27.

On BSE,1254 shares were trading in green, 1814 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

