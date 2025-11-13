Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 27.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.41% to Rs 267.21 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 27.90% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 267.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.267.21268.3112.789.6932.9825.8427.8821.6420.6316.13

