East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 71.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 65.69 crore

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 71.28% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 65.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.65.6982.995.135.452.423.001.581.881.610.94

