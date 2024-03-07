Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonata Software integrates Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
To help accelerate adoption of responsible-first AI across enterprises

Sonata Software in a significant step to accelerate the adoption of responsible-first AI across enterprises has announced the integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI service. This integration complements Sonata's collaboration with Microsoft Fabric and its position as a Microsoft AI Partner Council member.

Listed on Azure Marketplace, Sonata Harmoni.AI is the responsible-first AI offering with a bouquet of Industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators using Generative AI. This integration of Sonata Harmoni.AI with Microsoft Azure AI empowers customers with Responsible first solutions that underscore robust data security, privacy features, and governed utilization of generative AI.

Utilizing Microsoft Azure AI services, Sonata Harmoni.AI will fuel the institutionalization of Generative AI solutions and allow customers to differentiate in the marketplace, enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

